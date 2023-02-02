For a few days it had been rumored that the sixth game of the franchise Gears would be on the way, that is due to an alleged leak of images that included a logo. Although the hopes collapsed when confirming from Xbox that the material is false. However, this topic has been able to return to the spotlight once again.

According to a new report spread on the networks, The Coalition (studio in charge of the saga) would be creating the new installment, this after two internally canceled games. This information was disclosed in an internet program, where the reporter known as James Grubbconfirmed that the developers are now in a hurry with the game.

It was claimed that the studio was working on two currently canceled projects, both of which were reportedly never announced. For now, they would be focused on developing said video game, as well as a fragment that is focused on the game. Perfect Dark current. For their part, at the time they helped 343 with the creation of Halo Infinite.

Here’s what he mentioned in the podcast:

They’ve canceled that smaller project, as well as another project, so two games there have been cancelled. All of this was reflected in the layoffs that occurred at Microsoft, which affected The Coalition a bit. The studio will now fully move into Gears 6. I mean now, they probably moved into Gears 6 over the course of the last year, but that’s definitely going to be their next game.

Remember that all the deliveries of the saga can be tested in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Available in GamePass too.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: If this report is true, that means a lot of fans are going to be excited about the news. So the official reveal should come at the next Xbox summer event.