All the spotlights were on the World Cup: Qatar 2022 and it was not for less, with the great show that was experienced, but the show must continue in each of the domestic competitions and that have a place in each country. In this case, the Copa del Reyit was officially launched since the third day of January, all post World.
In Spain, it is one of the most important trophies after the domestic league and that is that the big Spanish clubs always seek to achieve it with the long-awaited dream of ending the season with a balance beyond the positive; with a triplet or the most glorious dream, a sextet, a milestone that only the FC Barcelonain 2009.
But, on occasion, the question arises about what happens to the teams that win the Copa del Rey and what part they play in European competitions, in this case the Europa League.
Yes, the winners of the Copa del Rey are guaranteed a direct place in the europa league but it has an asterisk, like everything else. In a hypothetical scenario where the winning team of the Copa del Rey is not in European league positions, it will automatically have its place in the Europa League reserved.
However, it is worth highlighting and mentioning that if the winning team of the Copa del Rey is in European positions in the league, it gets directly into the Champions League. Also, not everything is there. The teams that compete in the final of the Copa del Rey (champion and runner-up) will have an immediate benefit and that is that they will have a guaranteed space in the next edition of the Spain Supercupas well, they will enter directly to the round of 32 of the next edition of the Copa del Rey.
