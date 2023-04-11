Sector employed more than 7.4 million workers in 2020, according to a survey by the Itaú Cultural Observatory

The economy of culture and creative industries in Brazil moved BRL 230.14 billion in 2020. The amount is equivalent to 3.11% of the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the period. The data is part of a study by the Itaú Cultural Observatorywith information from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), released on Monday (10.Apr.2023).

According to the survey, the economy of culture and creative industries surpassed important sectors for the Brazilian economy, such as the automotive sector, which accounted for 2.1% of the country’s wealth in 2020. It had a slightly lower performance than construction, which corresponded to 4.06% of GDP in that year.

“In addition to becoming more human through art and culture, we are also developing this country from an economic point of view.”, said Eduardo Saron, president of Fundação Itaú, an institution to which the Itaú Cultural Observatory is integrated. “What we want to draw attention to is the growth opportunity there is and how much it generates employment and income”, he completed.

The sector of the economy of culture and creative industries encompasses segments such as fashion, craft activities, publishing industry, cinema, radio and TV, music, development of software and digital games, information technology services dedicated to the creative field, architecture, advertising and business services, designperforming arts, visual arts, museums and heritage.

Also according to the survey, in 2020, the sector employed more than 7.4 million workers and housed more than 130 thousand companies. It was responsible for 2.4% of the country’s net exports.

From 2012 to 2020, the GDP of the culture economy and creative industries grew faster than the country’s total wealth generation. During this period, the sector advanced 78%, while the economy as a whole rose 55%.

“Cultures and creative industries are relevant and, I can say, essential to think about economic development strategies in the world”, said Leandro Valiati, a researcher who helped develop the new methodology for measuring the sector’s GDP.

“These numbers show the economic potential of these activities [culturais e criativas] and the space that these activities have in the scope of public promotion in Brazil. And in the scope of policies for the development of the sector there is a mismatch, that is, there is a need to deepen these measures in a manner proportional to their importance to the GDP”, highlighted Valiati.

Methodology

The GDP of the culture economy and creative industries of the Itaú Cultural Observatory was prepared based on the income criterion, which includes: salary mass, profit mass and other income earned by companies and individuals in the country.

To create this methodology, data from the PNAD with the IBGE (National Household Sample Survey), Rais (Social Information List), PAS (Serial Assessment Program) and PAC (Annual Trade Survey) were used, in addition to the Tables of Resources and Use of the IBGE for the accounting of taxes and the history of accountability of the Rouanet Law.

The methodology was developed over a year and a half by a group of researchers led by Leandro Valiati, professor and researcher at UFRS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) and the University of Manchester, in the United Kingdom. Data for 2021 and 2022 have not yet been released, as they are awaiting an update to the IBGE database.

With information from Brazil Agency.