The work of the media and their ability to innovate by fostering creativity is urgent in Latin America, a region in need of journalism that exercises adequate supervision of respect for democracyin view of the constant inequality in the processes of political renewal that afflict the different countries that comprise it.

(You may be interested in: ‘Our democracies are in danger’: Maria Ressa)

Social outbreaks, chaotic transitions of power, polarization, corruption, ironclad policies, repression and violence are some of the cross-cutting axes that connect the current challenges facing Latin American countries.

(Also: The rise of autocratic politicians threatens democracy in the world)

This added to the fact that, among other factors, institutional instability is one of the main threats to journalists in the region.

For this reason, media experts will analyze the situations that intervene in the political decisions that affect the region in the first forum called State of Democracy and the Media in Latin America, organized by Grupo de Diarios América (GDA).

(Be sure to read: The ‘crusade’ of Venezuelan journalist Orlando Molina to teach about democracy)

In the event, which can be followed via streaming, directors and experts from various media outlets will participate, including the director of the newspaper EL TIEMPO, Andrés Mompoteswhich will discuss and analyze the state of democracy in Latin America and how these obstacles are faced together with other of its peers in the region.

The forum will also have the presence of the journalistic director of the newspaper Trade (Peru), Juan Aurelio Arévalo Miró Quesada; the editorial secretary of The nation (Argentina), Gail Scriven; the editor-in-chief of The National (Venezuela), Miguel Henrique Otero; and David Aponte, general editorial director of The universal (Mexico).

This meeting is part of an initiative of the media consortium Grupo de Diarios de Américaan exclusive consortium made up of the 11 most influential independent newspapers in Latin America: The nation (Argentina), or globe (Brazil), The Mercury (Chili), Time (Colombia), The nation (Costa Rica), The printing press (The Savior), The universal (Mexico), Trade (Peru), The new day (Puerto Rico), daily list (Dominican Republic), The country (Uruguay) and The National (Venezuela).

The event will take place this Wednesday, July 26, starting at 11:00 am, Colombia time.Here you can follow the live broadcast of the GDA forum: State of democracy and the media in Latin America.