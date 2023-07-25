They kill an entire family inside their home located in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood in San Pedro Tlaquepaque.

The report of the crime occurred at 11:10 a.m. and the first elements of the State Police arrived at the scene, who found three people dead inside a house at 1 Hacienda Sepúlveda street and Hacienda San José del Valle.

Officers located the body of the woman, that of a minor under 7 years of age on the ground floor of the residence, while a man was located on the second floor with head injury apparently from a firearm projectile; A black pistol was found at the height of his chest.

The uniformed officers requested the presence of Municipal Medical Services, the Paramedics confirmed the death of all three people.

After this, the agent of the Public Ministry of the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Femicide of the FE ordered the protection of the area to preserve the evidence.

Staff from the Forensic Medical Service will be in charge of transferring the victims to their facilities for the practice of the necropsy and awaiting their official identification.

Receives more news from Jalisco on WhatsApp