Fired as a minister because she is a Muslim. The heavy accusation was launched by the deputy Tory, Nusrat Ghani, according to which her faith would have cost her the position of Minister of Transportation during a reshuffle decided by Boris Johnson in February 2020. In an interview with the Sunday Times, Ghani said he asked for an explanation for the decision and that the ‘whip’ of her party had replied that her faith “made her colleagues uncomfortable”. The ‘whip’ is the member of a parliamentary group in charge of maintaining the links between the party leader and the group itself.

The ‘whip’ of the conservatives, Mark Spencer, replied claiming that the allegations referred to him and called “completely false and defamatory” Ghani’s claims. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab also spoke on the case, who in an interview with Sky News said that although Ghani’s accusation was “incredibly serious”, there will be no investigation by the Conservative party unless the MEP does not file a formal complaint, which she has not done so far.