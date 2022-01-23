The Portuguese began voting in advance this Sunday (23) for the January 30 legislative elections, a vote that Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa is the favorite, although his advantage over the centre-right opposition has shrunk.

Pandemic forces, around 315,000 voters, including the outgoing head of government, registered to vote as of 08:00 GMT (5:00 GMT), a week before the official date of these early elections.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa is expected to vote in the morning in Porto (north).

These elections were called by conservative president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa following the rejection of the Executive’s budget, which is a minority, by his former allies on the radical left.

The Socialist Party is currently credited with around 38% of voting intentions, compared to just over 30% for the main centre-right opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of former Porto Mayor Rui Rio. , according to a poll aggregator published by Rádio Renascença.

But, according to several surveys, the trend of the last few days indicates a decrease in the difference between the two forces.

The far-right Enough party, which entered Parliament with just one deputy in 2019, could become the third political force in the country, with nearly 7% of the vote.

– balance of forces –

Led by André Ventura, Chega is side by side with the radical left formations that brought Antonio Costa to power in 2015: the Bloco de Esquerda and the communist-green coalition.

Criticizing the “irresponsible” decision of his former partners, on whom he hopes to no longer depend to govern, Costa asks voters to give him the absolute majority that he missed in 2019.

If he does not achieve this goal, he has already said that he will try to govern alone, negotiating parliamentary support on a case-by-case basis or relying on a small party.

“It is likely that the current balance of forces will be maintained”, considers political scientist José Santana Pereira, from the University of Lisbon, adding that it will be “complicated” for Costa to form “a stable government” without radical left parties.

However, “Antonio Costa is a born politician and, in the eyes of the electorate, he is better prepared than Rui Rio”, much contested in his own field, observes analyst Marina Costa Lobo.

During his first term, the country experienced four years of economic growth that allowed him to reverse the austerity policy implemented after the 2011 debt crisis, while recording the first budget surplus in its recent history.

The last two years were marked by the health crisis from which Portugal hopes to emerge soon thanks to one of the highest vaccination coverage rates in the world.

The Portuguese are called to the polls for the third time since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, after the re-election a year ago of conservative president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the municipal elections in September, which the Socialists won despite the loss of Lisbon mayor. .

Like its European neighbors, Portugal is affected by the omicron variant with record cases – which reached almost 60,000 new cases daily on Friday and Saturday.

About 600,000 people are currently in quarantine, two thirds of them potential voters, out of a total of 9.3 million registered voters in Portuguese territory.

These voters will be able to break the isolation next Sunday to go to vote.

