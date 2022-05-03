Another Gazprom manager died, ‘fell off the cliff’

Andrei Krukowskidirector of the ski resort of the Russian giant Gazpromlost his life by “falling off a cliff” a Sochi. The episode is treated as an accident. In recent months, other managers or oligarchs have tragically died.

Russia: CNN, the oligarchs killed in alleged suicides in three months

There are at least six Russian businessmen died in alleged suicides in three months. CNN reports that three of them killed members of their families before taking their own lives. Four of the dead were officials of the energy giant Gazprom or one of its subsidiaries.

Russia, 6 oligarchs killed by suicide. The names

– Leonid ShulmanGazprom Invest’s chief of transport was found dead on January 30, 2022, in his cottage in the village of Leninsky, near Leningrad.

– Alexander Tyulakov another senior Gazprom executive was found dead in his garage on February 25.

– Vasily Melnikov died together with his family in his luxury apartment in Nizhny Novgorod at the end of March.

– Vladislav Avayevthe former vice president of Gazprombank, was found dead in his Moscow apartment on April 18.

– Sergey Protosenyaa former executive of the gas producer Novatek (also partly owned by Gazprom) died on April 19

– Mikhail Watford (Ukrainian national) found hanged on February 28 in the garage of his villa in Surrey, southern England.

Read also:

Salvini to Meloni: “Only if united, the Center-right wins”

Guerra, “Italy (if requested) will send more weapons to Ukraine”

Ukrainian war, Italy increasingly aligned with the US. From Draghi comes Kishida

War in Ukraine, no peace agreement is more reasonably possible

Benetton at 4.75% of Generali: the surprise “climb” with Aspi’s money

Shanghai, the protest against the lockdown with pots and pans. VIDEO

AXA Italia wins first place at the Italy Insurance Awards 2022

ASPI, the new “Cashback with plate” service is launched

Italian Tech Academy is born, the school for acquiring digital skills