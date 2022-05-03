Mexico.- The former president of Mexico, Vicente Fox Quesada He reproached Andrés Manuel López Obrador again for the use he gives to the public budget, as he pointed out that he could be committing “cheats” to manage the money to his liking.

This was pointed out by the former PAN president in a Twitter post in which he also stated that if he carried out a “well-done” audit of López Obrador, Surely he would not pass it.

“I have the impression, López, that you are making many, many cheats in money management. I am sure you do not pass a well-done audit to know the reality. I think you have an excess of “other data” What they do with the numbers is very illegal, you and your ‘cronies'”Vicente Fox wrote on Twitter.

Vicente Fox accuses AMLO of making “many cheats”

This controversial statement is added to those made by Fox Quesada during the last week, since a few days ago the former president in an interview with the communicator Yordi Rosado spoke about his after being the one who led the country for a six-year term.

In his conversation, Fox assured that he suffered at the end of his six-year term because, although people do not believe, he did not steal or do business with the government. In addition, he recalled that when Andrés Manuel López Obrador withdrew pensions from former presidents because of receiving 110 thousand net pesos, he was practically unemployed.

“The world came over me”Fox mentioned and pointed out that he got ahead with the “changarritos”which he undertook with his family, one of them related to the sale of products with marijuana derivatives.