Israel said it killed the leader of a local Hamas battalion in the strike.

Israel hit a Palestinian refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

The attack on the Jabalia camp was reported on Tuesday by the health authorities of the Gaza Strip, which is administered by the extremist organization Hamas. The Israeli armed forces said later on Tuesday that they had struck an area where the local Hamas battalion had taken over civilian buildings. According to AFP, the attack hit several houses in the camp.

According to the Gaza health authorities, at least 50 people were killed in the attack. AFP says that the video footage it filmed shows that the bodies of at least 47 people have been found in the ruins of the camp. According to the Gaza health authorities, an additional 150 people were wounded in the attack.

Israel’s armed forces were not mentioned message service in X civilian victims in their published messages. US channel CNN’s interviewed by a spokesman for the armed forces Richard Hecht when asked about the civilian casualties, referred to the “tragedy of war” and urged those civilians not associated with Hamas to move to the south.

Palestinians photographed in Jabalia on Monday.

of Israel the armed forces said they killed in the strike, among others, the leader of a local Hamas battalion, who was also one of the leaders of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The armed forces claim the dead leader was responsible for fighting in Gaza after Israeli forces invaded the Gaza Strip. According to the armed forces, he was also involved in the attack on the port of Ashdod in 2004.

A spokesman for the armed forces accused the commander on CNN of hiding behind the backs of civilians.

According to CNN, Hamas denied that its leader was in the camp.

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, the attack on the center of Jabalia also collapsed the underground tunnel network built by Hamas.

of the UN responsible for Palestinian refugees According to UNRWA The Jabalia camp was, at least in the summer, before the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

The camp, founded in 1948, is located in Jabalia, north of Gaza City.