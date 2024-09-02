Gaza War | Hamas drew up new guidelines for the treatment of hostages – in Tel Aviv, protests flared up again

The Gaza War|Thousands of protesters gathered again on Monday in Tel Aviv for demonstrations against the Israeli government.

An extremist organization Spokesman for the armed al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas Abu Ubaida announced on Monday that the group had drawn up new guidelines for the treatment of hostages should Israeli forces approach the detention sites.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

The bodies of six people held hostage by the extremist organization Hamas were found in Gaza on Sunday. A spokesman for the Israeli army said according to CNN that Hamas would have killed the hostages a moment before the army could get to them.

On Monday, Ubaida announced for the second time that Israel was to blame for the death of the hostages.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Hamas “executed the hostages by shooting them in the back of the head”.

According to Netanyahu, six hostages whose bodies were found in Gaza were executed by Hamas militants.

Hostages the discovery of the bodies has caused outrage and grief in Israel. The anger has been directed at the government’s actions, because it has not drawn up an agreement securing the release of the hostages.

Thousands protesters gathered again on Monday in Tel Aviv for anti-government demonstrations. Netanyahu apologized for not being able to save the slain hostages, but also appealed for Israel’s unity.

Netanyahu called on the international community to continue the pressure against Hamas to end the war.

“We say yes, they keep saying no. They murdered these people. We now need extremely hard pressure on Hamas,” he said.

On Monday, Netanyahu also demanded that Israeli forces must continue to control the border between Gaza and Egypt, i.e. the Philadelphia Corridor. Hamas, on the other hand, demands Israel’s complete withdrawal from the border area as part of the stalled negotiations.

Netanyahu according to Israeli control ensures that hostages are not smuggled out of Gaza through the Philadelphia Corridor.

“I will not give in to pressure,” Netanyahu said.

Of the 251 people taken hostage during the October 7 attack, 97 are still in Gaza. According to the Israeli Armed Forces, 33 of them have died.