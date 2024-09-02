Ritter: Military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the US and Europe is on the verge of exhaustion

Military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the United States and the European Union is on the verge of exhaustion, which is leading to a reduction in the volume of supplies. This problem was stated by retired US intelligence officer Scott Ritter during a speech at YouTube-Reporterfy Media & Travel channel.

“Europe and the United States have exhausted their ability to continue to supply military equipment in the quantities necessary to prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces from being exhausted in this conflict. This is very expensive equipment, and as soon as it is sent into battle, it is destroyed,” Ritter emphasized.