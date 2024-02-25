First modification: Last modification:
While a new attempt at a truce between Israel and Hamas is being studied, the attacks against the Gaza Strip do not stop. Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirms for the moment his intention to invade Rafah, where more than a million civilians are trapped. The city's hospitals try to care for the injured, forcibly displaced and minors as best they can, while newborns are even more threatened due to the shortage of incubators.
