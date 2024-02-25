Don Goyo, the Popocatépetl Volcano maintains activity during this day, adding that for a few days it has been maintained with smokers, so the authorities have had recurring information so that users know the volcano status and remain alert in case there is evacuation instructions.

During the morning of this Sunday, February 25, 2024, the National Meteorological Service, official source of the Government of Mexicoshared a notice in which he points out that the Popocatepetl:

“With visibility towards the volcano area. “In the event of any exhalation of water vapor, gas and/or ash, it is predicted that it will have trajectories towards the southwest of the crater.”

Clear sky, with visibility towards the volcano area, which would make it easier to observe in the event of exhalation of water vapor, gas and/or ash. He Volcanic Alert Traffic Light for him Popocatépet volcanohe is in YELLOW PHASE 2.

“The #Popocatépetl volcano woke up with a huge fumarole. This is Don Goyo's activity this Sunday,” said @JCarlos_Valerio on his social networks.

Popocatépetl dawns with a large fumarole today, Sunday, February 25, 2024

He National Weather Systempointed out that the radiosonde of Mexico City, with a local time of 06:00 am local time, on February 25, 2024.