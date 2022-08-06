Gaza, Israel: Jihad cell that was about to attack has been hit

The Israeli Defense Forces (Idf) targeted a terrorist cell of the Islamic Jihad preparing to launch mortar rounds from the Gaza Strip. “A little while ago”, the IDF communiqué reads, “Israeli fighters targeted two Islamic Jihad operatives who were about to fire mortar rounds towards Israeli territory”. “IDF continues to hit terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip”, concludes the statement.

Gaza, Arab League condemns Israel: “Dangerous escalation”

There Arab League condemned the attacks of Israel “against civilians” in the Gaza Strip and said he held the Jewish state responsible for the consequences of the “dangerous escalation” against the Palestinians. “We call on the international community, in particular the United Nations Security Council and human rights organizations, to take immediate and effective action to stop this aggression and to provide a system of international protection for the Palestinian people by implementing relevant United Nations resolutions “, reads a statement from the Arab League relaunched by Al Jazeera. “The (Israeli) occupation authorities are fully responsible for this aggression”, the statement continues, adding that they will “have to answer for it before the competent international justice bodies”.

Gaza: “no fuel”, the only power plant closed

The only one power plant from Gaza it was closed after running out of fuel. This was said by a spokesman for the power company, five days after that Israel it extended the closure of the crossings with the Palestinian enclave, further limiting the movement of people, goods and aid, as a measure against what it then believed to be potential attacks on its territory following the arrest of an Islamic Jihad leader. “The Gaza power plant has stopped working due to fuel shortages,” he said Mohammed Thabetspokesman for the electricity company.

Football: tensions in Gaza, Juve-Atletico jumps in Tel Aviv

The friendly between was canceled due to military operations in the Gaza Strip Juventus And Atletico Madrid, scheduled for tomorrow night at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv. Marca reports this, explaining that the decision was communicated to the Colchoneros after training at the sports citadel of Majadahonda and shortly before they boarded for the flight departing at 12.30 from Madrid. Decisive, according to the Spanish newspaper, were the doubts of the Juventus club and the unavailability of Atletico to leave without being sure that the friendly match would be played.

In any case, the Madrid team hopes to be able to face Juve in another location or to organize another friendly in view of their debut in the La Liga, on August 15 against Getafe. In the last few hours, the tension between Israel and Gaza has re-exploded following the offensive of the Jewish state in which the head of Islamic Jihad was killed and rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave in southern Israel. The Hamas-ruled Palestinian coastal enclave is located just 70 kilometers from Tel Aviv.

