The Yemeni Houthi group, allied with Iran, has been attacking international shipping traffic in the Red Sea since November in a campaign it says comes in solidarity with the Palestinians due to the Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip, which prompted the United States and Britain to respond with retaliatory attacks on Houthi targets across Yemen that began last month.

Navigation traffic in the Egyptian Suez Canal, one of the country's most important sources of foreign exchange income, was affected due to tension in the Red Sea and the resort of many maritime shipping companies to the alternative route of the Cape of Good Hope.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “During the call, the Foreign Minister expressed Egypt’s deep concern about the expanding conflict in the region, especially in the southern Red Sea region, and its serious effects on navigation and the flow of international trade in this important international artery.”

She added, “Shukry warned of the dangerous consequences that this might have on the stability of the region and on international peace and security, stressing at the same time that the expansion of its scope and the scope of the conflict negatively affects regional and international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.”

The statement stated that the contact between the two ministers discussed “extensively” developments in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, as well as the course of Egyptian-Iranian relations.

The two ministers stressed, according to the statement, “the rejection of all scenarios aimed at displacing Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, and the rejection and opposition of any ground military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah. The two sides also agreed on the necessity of ensuring full and continuous access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and Israel removing obstacles that prevent it.” That, and adherence to relevant Security Council resolutions.

The two ministers agreed to continue consultations on the path of bilateral relations between the two countries during the coming period to restore them to normal, and to discuss ways to resolve the crisis in the Gaza Strip and confront the challenges associated with it.