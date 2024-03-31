NMore than 20 people have been treated in hospital after gas leaked during a church service near the northern Italian city of Turin. During the Easter Vigil celebration in a church in the municipality of Pont Canavese on Holy Saturday, around 50 people complained of feeling unwell, local media reported on Sunday.

It turned out that gas had leaked around 10:30 p.m. due to a defect in the boiler. The church was evacuated by the fire department. After the ceremony was broken off, most of the people were first examined by emergency services outdoors in the churchyard, as the newspaper “La Stampa” reported.

25 people, including six minors, had to be taken to nearby hospitals. They reportedly suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. One child even had to be treated in a decompression chamber.