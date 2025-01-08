Midfielders are measured by their passing, by their ability to turn and receive between the lines, by recoveries, by clairvoyance or by the rhythm they give to the game. At Barça even more so if possible. But sometimes there is a goal that tells you that you are on the right path, it puts you into orbit. There are goals that are necessary for the person and the team. Iniesta’s career with Stamford Bridge can well attest to this. Or even Xavi with the header in Pucela. And Gavi missed that feeling, especially because he was also away from the grass and the ball for 11 months.

Gavi’s watch strikes the time again. Sharp. The handles stopped on November 19, 2023, when playing with Spain he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, affecting the meniscus. Almost a year and a half after his last goal – against Antwerp in September 2023 – the interior shouted a goal again, a boost of confidence for a 20-year-old whose progress was cut short – he missed the Euros – and that he is fighting to return to his level. It was only his fourth start.

The Super Cup has something special for Gavi. Of his eight goals for Barça, two have come in Arabia. Both served to open the scoring. The first, in January 2023, served to start winning the title against Real Madrid, the first of the Xavi era. The second, in January 2025, laid the first stone to put Flick’s Barça in a position to fight for its first title as well. It is the first goal the Andalusian has scored since he reappeared on October 20 against Sevilla.

Without Olmo, who received the warning just an hour and a half before the opening whistle, Gavi acted as a midfielder and found the net and assisted Lamine Yamal to make it 0-2. He made the wall with Balde and the one from Los Palacios, with his left foot, his good leg, beat Unai Simón under the legs.

He celebrated it with rage, because he is hot-blooded, but he also remembered a promise, he looked at the stands and pointed to Dani Olmo, who was between Christensen and Ansu Fati. He dedicated it to him by copying the celebration of pointing at his wrist as if he were wearing a watch. “Dani Olmo always does it and I have told him before that if he scored I would do it to dedicate it to him. “Both Dani and Pau (Víctor) are very important to us,” he explained.

Gavi there is only one. It cannot be imitated, copied or cloned. It’s him. Unique and unrepeatable. If Athletic has a Rocky, Barça has Gavi, a fighter who is difficult to knock down. Yuri checked it.

On December 31, an episode occurred that perfectly describes how the Barcelona midfielder lives, suffers and enjoys football, his profession. With the passion of a kid who can play for the club of his life. He finished the session annoyed with his performance and, without thinking that it was New Year’s Eve, that there were hours left until the change of year and without being able to get out of his head that he had not been up to par, he hit a wall with the fist of his right hand. without taking into account the consequences of going too intense.

You will see that he wears a bandage on his left hand as a souvenir. He broke his finger in a fit of rage. It is the toll to pay for being so Gavi. It is very difficult to change. That is also its charm.

“I am happy and very happy with the team’s victory. I was lucky enough to score and assist. Every time I feel better. “The injury is already in the past,” he revealed about his feeling. He ended up with discomfort – “he was quite stiff,” he confessed – but on Sunday there was no one to keep him from the game… already with Olmo.