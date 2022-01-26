Colombian series and soap operas are in fashion on Netflix and the popularity of La Reina del Flow 2 and Café con aroma de mujer is proof of this. Fiction starring William Levy and Laura Londoño It has earned a space among fans, which has caused it to be among the most watched streaming.

But, beyond the 2021 version being an original story, Café con aroma de mujer is a plot created by Fernando Gaitán and produced by RCN Televisión in 1994. Over the years, more than one version has been presented that has also gained fame, but, beyond its plot, those who have drawn everyone’s attention are the actresses who bring ‘Gaviota’ to life.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2, trailer: Sara and Franco separated, the return of Rosario Montes and more

The various versions of Seagull

Margaret Rose of Francis (1994)

The original version of Café con aroma de mujer aired in 1994 and starred actress Margarita Rosa de Francisco (Gaviota) and actor Guy Ecker (Sebastián Vallejo). For viewers, this is one of the most successful productions in Colombia, since it achieved great ratings. In 1995 he won the TVyNovelas award for best telenovela.

Silvia Navarro (When you’re mine)

The second version was held in Mexico in 2001. The protagonists were Silvia Navarro and Sergio Basanez. Although it achieved success in its home country, it was unable to repeat the international impact of its predecessor. Navarro gave life to Teresa Suárez Domínguez, known as Paloma (Seagull).

Angelica Rivera (Distilling love)

One of the most popular versions of Coffee with the aroma of a woman. This third story featured Angelica Rivera (Seagull) and Eduardo Yáñez. Beyond focusing on coffee, Televisa made a variation and used tequila, Mexico’s flagship drink, as part of the plot. Its success was international thanks to the presence of performers of the stature of Sergio Sendel, Chantal Andere, Martha Julia, Ana Patricia Rojo, Fernanda Castillo, and the first actors Ana Martín, Alejandro Tommasi and Martha Roth.

Laura Londoño (Coffee with the scent of a woman)