The growth of Covid admissions in Italian hospitals is at a minimum. In the last week “there was a very slight increase of 0.4%. The slowdown in hospitalizations is the most evident of the last 3 months: in the week 11-18 January the increase was 7.1% and between 4- On January 11, the growth had been 32%. The hospitalization curve is cooling, but it is possible to identify a difference between two categories of patients: ‘Covid’ patients, i.e. those who developed ‘Covid’ disease and have respiratory and pulmonary symptoms, decrease by 2.5%, while ‘Covid’ patients increase by 6.7%, that is, positive for the virus, but in hospital for the treatment of other pathologies. “This is what emerges from the latest report of the sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso). The survey was carried out on 25 January.

The report of the 20 hospitals belonging to the Fiaso network also highlights a different trend between hospitalizations in ordinary wards and in intensive care: “On the one hand, hospitalizations in ordinary wards increase by 1.4% (precisely because of positive patients, but with other pathologies), on the other hand the number of people in intensive care units decreased by 8% “, underlines the document. In the ordinary wards of Infectious Diseases and Covid Internal Medicine, “the percentage of patients who are positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus but are being treated for other diseases (cardiological, orthopedic, urological, neurological, internist) is 35% – the report notes – One out of three patients, as already highlighted by the Fiaso studies, accidentally discovers that they have the infection at the time of the pre-hospitalization swab and is therefore hospitalized in the Covid area, but for specialized assistance of another type “.

“The different trends in hospitalizations between patients ‘for Covid’ and ‘with Covid’ tell us that we must begin to conceive the management of Sars-CoV-2 infections on two levels: on the one hand, patients who require isolation and dedicated paths, but do not need specialized skills for the treatment of Covid, because they have other pathologies; on the other hand, patients, mostly no vax, who have developed Covid pathology and need pneumological, infectious or resuscitative treatment – he comments the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore – We need to rethink the care paradigm and accelerate the creation of multi-specialized structures for the assistance of positive patients with other diseases. Many companies have already organized themselves with departments dedicated to orthopedic, oncological, neurological and surgical hospitalizations of people with infection. That of the virus is a reality with which it will be necessary to live for a long time, so I believe it is essential to face structurally address the problem in view of a possible resurgence in the autumn “.

“The stabilization of the hospitalization trend, which is likely to be followed by a descent of the curve, will allow us to relieve the pressure on hospitals and to concentrate on recovering suspended or postponed services”, concludes Migliore.

INTENSIVE THERAPIES – In one week in the Covid intensive care wards “hospitalizations decreased by 8%, marking an important turnaround for the first time in 3 months”. “Among those hospitalized ‘for Covid’, no vaxes are 60% of the total and among those vaccinated in intensive care, however, 72% had not yet received the third dose“underlines the Fiaso report.

In resuscitation, we read, “the vast majority of patients are subjects with severe respiratory and pulmonary syndromes who have developed the ‘Covid’ disease. The share of patients positive for the virus, but hospitalized for other diseases (heart attacks, strokes, hemorrhages) is rather residual, equal to 8% “.

ADMISSIONS BETWEEN UNDER 18 – In the last week, from 18 to 25 January, Covid patients under 18 admitted to hospital decreased by 18%. In the 4 pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of sentinel hospitals – the report reads – the number of hospitalized minors has gone from 153 to 125 (8 in intensive care).

Of the young inpatients, 23% are under the age of 6 months and one in 3 infants have both parents not vaccinated. Overall, almost 2 out of 3 of hospitalized minors (60%) are under the age of 4 and are therefore in an age group that cannot be vaccinated, while 24% (almost one in 4) are between 5 and 11 years old.