Paula Badosa seeks to make history in Melbourne. The Spanish tennis player will play this Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open against the American Coco Gauff, a player who is on a streak of thirteen consecutive victories that included the WTA finals title.

The challenge is huge, but there is nothing that scares Badosa at this moment, full of confidence and tied with the American (3-3) in their previous matches. On hard court that equality is maintained (2-2), which will be broken this Tuesday in the first major of the year.

The equality between the two has also been evident in the Australian tournament. The American and the Spanish have used the same sets (9) and the same games (84) to reach the quarterfinals. And Badosa expects a very tough match: “It will be an especially mental duel.”





Read also

The Vanguard

Badosa has been reborn in Australia. The tennis player fell out of the top 100 ranking last year due to a back injury. The quarterfinals of the US Open were a turning point in the season, which closed as number 12, a position that will be surpassed at the end of the Australian tournament.

But the American is not far behind and is experiencing an impeccable streak of results. Since losing her first match in the group stage of the WTA finals, she has not been defeated again. She won the masters tournament and was instrumental in the USA’s victory in the United Cup.

Schedule and where to watch the Australian Open quarterfinal match between Gauff and Badosa TV



Paula Badosa celebrating a point against the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk Darrian Traynor/Getty

The Australian Open quarterfinal match between Gauff and Badosa will be played this Tuesday, January 21, at the Rod Laver Arena at 11:30 local time, 1:30 Spanish peninsular time. The meeting can be seen on television in Eurosport and you can also follow live on The Vanguard.