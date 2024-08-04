The first Friday in August was World Beer Day, a drink that has accompanied the world’s population since ancient times.

In Mexico, beer is part of its culture, history and, of course, its economy.

According to data from the Bank of Mexico, published in the Analysis of the Agri-Food Trade Balance of Mexico by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), this year beer is the product that has contributed the most to the national surplus due to its positive balances, with figures above 2 billion dollars.

The beer industry is one of the activities that provides the greatest boost to the economy in Mexico.

Data from Cerveceros de México highlights that this sector generates around 715 thousand jobs, ranging from barley producers, people who work with passion and talent in beer production and manufacturing plants, to those who distribute and market these products at points of sale.

Last year, their contributions represented 1.6% of the national GDP.

Within the HEINEKEN universe, as part of the Americas region, Mexico represents one of the most valuable operations in the global beer market.

In the first half of 2024, it was one of the countries that contributed to the 1.1% increase in beer volume worldwide, in addition to standing out for its savings initiatives, resulting in a solid operational performance.

“The role played by the beer industry in Mexico’s economic and social development is vital. We will continue to work on improving our processes to ensure that each glass of beer not only brings joy, but also a Better World for communities and our planet,” said Claudia de la Vega, Vice President of Corporate Affairs.

With 7 plants in different regions of the country, HEINEKEN Mexico brings its beers to millions of consumers, creating moments of joy and celebration through sustainability and its “Bringing a Better World” strategy, with practices aimed at efficient use of water, reducing carbon emissions and promoting smart consumption.

Claudia de la Vega, Vice President of Corporate Affairs