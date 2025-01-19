The transfer of assets is not being productive at all. Federico Gattoni to River Plate. In it Sevilla FC There is an obvious concern, since he is a young player (25 years old) with a contract until June 2027 and he is practically unemployed, without playing. To make matters worse, the footballer is not in the mood to leave the ‘Millonario’ and continues in his thirteenth attempt to convince the coach, even rejecting proposals to change teams now in January.

Gattoni arrived at River in June 2024 with the approval of the coach who was there at the time, Martín Demichelis, and with the aim of establishing himself in the defense of the Argentine team. However, the Sevilla defender did not offer the expected performance. Nor has he managed to convince Marcelo Gallardo on his return to the Monumental, adding very few minutes and appearing only in the mandatory rotations of Merlo’s coach.

River has informed him that he will not be taken into account by Gallardo and that the most ideal thing would be for him to go to a new club to play in the coming months. Far from accepting that path, Gattoni is rejecting offers, like the last one he received from Argentinos Juniors. He prefers to stay in the ‘Banda’ to be a substitute, to continue fighting for a position.

His position is surprising because at the moment he is the sixth center back for the coach, Marcelo Gallardo, behind Martínez Quarta, Pezzella, González Pirez, Paulo Díaz and Ramiro Funes Mori. There are many River fans who criticize his position, although Núñez’s club respects the player’s decision, with a contract until June before returning to Seville.