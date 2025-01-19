The Supreme Court, in a ruling of December 19, 2024, has determined that the compensation for unfair dismissal of art. 56.1 of the Workers’ Statute (ET) cannot be increased judicially with other amounts that take into account the specific circumstances of the case, without this implying a violation of article 10 of Convention number 158 of the ILO, in which only It is indicated that the compensation is adequate, the national legislator being the one who has the power to do so and, therefore, in the case of Spain having been provided in art. 56.1 of the ET. Chamber IV of the TS with eloquent lucidity concludes on the adequacy of art. 56.1 ET to art. 10 of ILO Convention No. 158 in connection with its articles 10 and 12 of the international standard.

We are faced with a ruling that partially rectifies those issued in the instance and in the appeal before the TSJ, although it is true that the Chamber warns that due to the date on which the dismissal examined occurred, it could not know about the scope of the article 24 of the European Social Charter (revised) “CSER”, which was published in the BOE on June 11, 2021.

However, and taking into account the reasoning of the arguments put forward, it could be said that they could be fully extrapolated to the analysis of any case whose dismissal occurred after the publication of the CSER.

The ruling considers that when parameters are established to calculate compensation for contractual termination, the ILO Convention itself (article 12) refers to salary and seniority, in line with article 56 ET.

Article 10 of ILO Convention 158 provides that, in the event of unjustified dismissals, if the worker’s reinstatement is not possible, the bodies that decide on the dismissal should “order the payment of adequate compensation or other compensation that is considered appropriate.”

In this regard, article 56 ET establishes that unfair dismissal, in general, entails reinstatement or the payment of compensation equivalent to 33 days of salary per year of service, with periods of time less than one year being prorated by month. up to a maximum of twenty-four monthly payments.

This ruling concludes that article 10, unlike what happens with article 7 on the hearing prior to dismissal, uses generic concepts that prevent its direct application to each case, while art. 56 ET does not oppose art.10 of Convention no. 158 of the ILO nor to Recommendation No. 166 that complements it. Recommendation that by the way is contrary to the doctrine of the European Committee of Social Rights of the CSE, which maintains that assessed and capped compensation is contrary to art. 24 CSE.

Chamber IV argues that the doctrine of the Constitutional Court (TC), in relation to the formula that governs the determination of compensation for unfair dismissal, has established that it is a sum that the employer must pay to the worker as a consequence of dismissal without cause. legal, which fulfills a substitute function for compensation for damages, although it is not calculated based on them (STC 6/1984, of January 24).

This definition leads to the logical consequence that such amount is owed by the employer who has adopted the unjustified decision, not only in cases where the provision – providing work or providing services – that the labor standard expressly contemplates is impossible, but also in those other cases in which the particular circumstances of the contract or of the worker himself make the provision of services impossible and thus the option of reinstatement.

The jurisprudence of the TS itself has maintained that the compensation system typical of the regime for reparation of damages and losses of civil law is not transferable to labor law because it is not necessary to prove the damages and losses, but rather they are presumed and quantified in a uniform manner by the legislator.

This is because labor law has its own specific rules and principles.

It is highlighted that, according to article 35.2 of the Spanish Constitution, it is up to the legislator to regulate the content and scope of the Workers’ Statute (ET).

This includes the scope of the reaction to the termination of the employment contract and establishing its effects.

The legislator may decide that, in dismissals declared unfair, the employer has the option of reinstating the worker or paying him appropriate compensation.

This power of the legislator also includes the possibility of establishing compensation with assessed calculation elements and the determination of the factors to be considered and their numerical value.

The speaker concludes that the legal formula of our Law has been offering legal security and uniformity for all workers who, in the event of the loss of the same job, are compensated on equal terms. “According to article 35.2 of the Spanish Constitution, it is up to the legislator to regulate the content and scope of the ET.”

In conclusion, the legal compensation assessed and capped in unfair dismissals does not contradict Article 10 of Treaty No. 158 of the ILO.