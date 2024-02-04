Home page World

Police and rescue workers are looking for a two-year-old boy. © Medienkontor Fulda/dpa

During a walk in the forest in Hesse, a little boy escaped from his father, according to police reports. The search had been going on since late afternoon. Now he has been found.

Oberellenbach – Police and rescue workers in Hesse have been searching for a missing little boy with a large contingent since Sunday afternoon. According to reports, the two-year-old escaped from his father during a walk in the forest in Oberellenbach. “The man looked around for a moment and when he looked back at his son, he had disappeared,” said a police spokesman in Fulda.

Now the two-year-old has reappeared. A police spokesman said he was discovered near a country road around 11:30 p.m. The boy was wet and hypothermic, but otherwise fine.

The police were on the move with drones, thermal imaging cameras and night cameras. Search dogs were also used to find the child. A helicopter called off the search because a bad weather front was approaching. In total, more than 100 people were searching. The German Life Saving Society is also taking part. dpa