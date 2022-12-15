A few weeks from that ale venturo gave birth to the daughter she is expecting with Rodrigo Cuba, the businesswoman was involved in a car accident. This Wednesday, December 14, a follower made a video public, causing great concern among her Instagram followers.

Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba became one of the couples that made several covers in the media this 2022, so their day-to-day life is constantly captured by passers-by and this time was no exception. The mother of the family suffered a car crash and went viral on social networks.

What happened to Ale Venturo and his vehicle?

Through Instarandula, a user sent a video of the collision with the businesswoman’s vehicle. In the images you can see those involved talking with the relevant authorities to discuss what happened. “Ale Venturo just crashed. She who is with her tummy. The driver is wrong, he has collided with the motorcycle ”, can be heard saying in the clip.

Ale Venturo speaks after car accident

Similarly, Ale Venturo contacted Samuel Suárez to publicize his version of events and thank his followers for their concern about his state of health.

“Samu, it comes out that I collided with a motorcycle, but a taxi driver hit me on the side of my car. Thank God the baby is fine. Thank you for your concern”, were the words of Rodrigo Cuba’s partner.

Ale Venturo explains what happened in the car accident. Photo: @Instarandula/Instagram

Rodrigo Cuba happy for the soon birth of his baby

Through social networks, Rodrigo Cuba showed emotion and happiness when remembering that in a short time he will meet the baby that Ale Venturo is expecting. “Less to go!” Exclaimed the soccer player while he was recording the clothes of his future girl.

Rodrigo Cuba is looking forward to the birth of his daughter with Ale Venturo

Football player Rodrigo Cuba She counts the days to have her baby with her partner Ale Venturo. The couple constantly shares the preparations for the arrival of their new daughter.

“There’s less to go!” Said the player in one of his recent videos uploaded to his Instagram account, where he shows the clothes and accessories he bought for his little girl who will be born soon.