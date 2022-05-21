For the eighth time in its history, Lyon are on the top of Europe by winning the Women’s Champions League in Turin. At the Allianz Stadium, the French team beat reigning champions Barcelona 3-1.

The start was all of Sonia Bompastor’s team. Lyon took the lead in the sixth minute with a wonderful goal from distance from Amandine Henry. Lyon doubled on 23 minutes with a header from Ada Hegerberg. The Norwegian, in the 33rd minute, also gave Macario the 3-0 ball, with Barcelona – followed in Turin by 15,000 fans – on the ropes. In the first half final, the golden ball Alexia Putellas picked up Graham Hansen’s cross from the right and passed Endler for a 3-1 goal that gave the Blaugrana hope.

In the second half, Barcelona coach Giraldez replaced Jenni Hermoso with Oshoala: the Spaniards hit a sensational crossbar with Patri from midfield, then two more changes, with Crnogorcevic and Martens in place of Marta Torrejon and Mariona. Crnogorcevic himself had the opportunity to bring Barcelona down in the score, but the Swiss missed the opportunity to ignite the final game. And so Wendie Renard, the Lyon legend was able to raise the trophy once again. For her, as for the goalkeeper Bouhaddi, it is the eighth Champions League of an extraordinary career.