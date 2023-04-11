Chapter 194 “At the bottom there is room” brought hilarious and romantic scenes. In the América TV series, after kissing several times, Gaspar, Joel’s friend, and Teresa, Richard Junior’s mother, had a deep conversation about their feelings. They each expressed their point of view and ended up realizing that they both liked each other.

Gaspar thought that the kiss he gave to the daughter of Don Gilberto it bothered her. However, this she also gave him a kiss in the middle of the park. After this event, the collaborator of the La leyenda workshop asked her if she could give him a chance. The sister of Pepe she was very confused, but ended up accepting the proposal. VIDEO: America TV