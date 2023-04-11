Zaira Nara has spoken out about her relationship status. The model said she is no longer linked to the polo player. Facundo Pieres. Zaira confirmed it to the microphones of Intrusos a few days ago. When asked if she would…

Zaira Nara she spoke about her relationship status. The model said she is no longer linked to the polo player. Facundo Pieres. Zaira confirmed it to the microphones of Intrusos a few days ago. When asked if he would talk about his romance with her, Zaira surprised everyone by saying she is no longer in a relationship: “I have nothing to tell. I’m very calm”. No connection at the moment, for the sister of Wanda Nara.

“I love love, but I’m in a moment of great tranquility”, began Zaira Nara. The model clarified: “I’ve almost always been in a relationship, I’ve always been engaged and I want to be serene, connected with my children and with my life, which already takes me enough”. Wanda Nara’s sister also spoke about her dreams. She would like her cosmetic brand to be internationally recognized. Even her sister competes with her … See also Five Argentines who triumphed with Mourinho

