The Dea technician underlines the excellent match of his team: “You dropped a bit in the final but we managed to block their game”

It ends in a draw without goals the big match of the day between Atalanta and Inter. Despite the lack of goals, Gian Piero Gasperini underlines the quality of the match: “It was an excellent match, a difficult match for the value of Inter. We were no less, we also did a little more of them as opportunities . We did well – continues the Dea technician – in the final we dropped a bit, they put in two fresh forwards (Correa and Lautaro, ed) that put us in difficulty “.

The background with Inzaghi – In previous matches against Lazio usually the matches against Inzaghi have always been full of goals: “Between me and Inzaghi – says Gasperini – there have always been many goals, strangely a 0-0 came out, but it was an excellent 0-0 : played by both teams with only one goal, to win the game. For us it was a great result to have prevented Inter from playing the game, this was the base and then there are the episodes: some favorable to us, like that di Pessina that we have not been able to exploit “.

Fight Champions – Finally, the coach from Grugliasco analyzes the situation relating to the Champions fight: “We are doing our championship, we know very well that conquering the Champions zone is very difficult. There are Inter, Milan and Napoli who will play the championship, but we are hoping for some failure. of one to have an extra place in the Champions League but it won’t be easy, because behind there are Juve, the two Roma players and Fiorentina. We still have the hope of trying to reach some of those up front. ”

January 16, 2022 (change January 17, 2022 | 00:48)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Gasp #Inzaghi #strange #Inter