The Slovenian goalkeeper protagonist with three decisive interventions against Atalanta. For him it is the seventh clean sheet in the last nine days

An evening like Spiderman to (re) silence the critics, those who “when Inter don’t concede a goal it’s thanks to the defense”. And instead, tonight nobody will be able to take away from Handanovic the merits of that zero for the goals conceded, with heartfelt thanks from an Inzaghi who in the end brings home a point that is still precious on a difficult field. The Slovenian goalkeeper was decisive on an evening in which the Nerazzurri suffered at times, going down for once in the count of shots on goal and total attempts. Atalanta held up against Inzaghi’s ranks by making themselves dangerous on several occasions, but they always clashed against a Handanovic in great shape, especially in the second half. “The ranking? No pressure, there is still almost a group ahead. The draw is good ”, Handanovic assured Dazn’s microphones. “Let’s go forward step by step”.

super handa – “As for the game, the draw is good. We could have won, but we could also have lost. The result is right, Atalanta are not an easy rival for anyone ”, Handnovic made his debut at the end of the match. No one can say it better than him, who after half an hour of relative tranquility was called to overtime. The first intervention in the 39th minute, when his first intervention was requested on an insidious header by Pessina from the center of the area. The safe low hold at the end of the first half was the signal that the Bergamo players would have difficulty passing through those parts. So in fact it was, so much so that in the second half Handanovic overcame himself in at least two circumstances: the first on Pessina, to whom the Nerazzurri number one denied the goal with a sudden low exit at 49 ‘, the second at 81’ on Muriel, closed on the first post with a feline reflex. The Slovenian also had to make his own in the 87th minute, responding calmly to Pasalic with a double intervention

PLAYMAKER – The surprising data of Handanovic’s match, however, concerns the 4 minutes of play spent with the ball at his feet, because never as tonight called into question by his teammates in the lightening phase. For the Slovenian, usually used to managing the ball with his feet for no more than one minute on average per game, it was an unusual night as an added point guard. “Unfortunately the team-mates were tired, Wednesday’s game made itself felt and they didn’t move much. It is inevitable that I too will lend a hand and make myself ready to move the ball ”, explained the Slovenian. “The parade on Muriel? I know him, we goalkeepers study forwards and I know how he plays. But no secrets, I just looked at the ball ”. It is not the first time that the Slovenian has proved decisive this season, just think of the matches against Sassuolo and Fiorentina. In Bergamo his saves earned him a heavy point and a clean sheet for the seventh time in the last nine days. With a Handa like this, everything comes easier.

