Russian Armed Forces Eliminate 50 Foreign Mercenaries in Konstantinovka with Iskander Strike

Russian troops launched a missile strike from the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system at the location of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Konstantinovka. This was reported by RIA Novosti citing a high-ranking military source.

“As a result of the Iskander-M missile strike on the temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the town of Konstantinovka, about 50 French militants were killed,” the agency’s source said.

In addition, on September 2, an Iskander missile struck a hotel in Zaporozhye where foreign mercenaries were located. Up to 50 personnel were eliminated there, including 19 British servicemen, and about 20 more servicemen were wounded.

Earlier it became known that the Russian military destroyed 20 unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by launching a missile strike on their storage base near Odessa.