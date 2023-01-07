In the sixteen years of history of theAlpha Tauri in Formula 1, the 2022 it was undoubtedly one of the worst in terms of results for the team from Faenza; with suns 35 points obtained between Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull’s ‘younger sister’ did not go beyond ninth and penultimate place in the Constructors’ standings, two points behind Haas. The general hope is therefore to quickly forget a bankruptcy season, doing so with a new line-up that will see Tsunoda reconfirmed as a teammate like Nyck de Vries, very convincing in his debut with Williams at Monza.

As a result, the AlphaTauri will have to do without the experience of Pierre Gasly, who will take to the track at the wheel of the Alpine in the next championship. After six years spent in Faenza, the Frenchman has already had the opportunity to thank his former team, with whom he surprisingly won the Italian GP in 2020. A success that strengthened the union between the 26-year-old from Rouen and the his team, to the point of hoping for a resumption of the latter for next season even in the role of opponent: “The AlphaTauri he has all the credentials to fight in the middle-upper part of the standings – explained the French ad Auto Motor und Sport – just like we did in 2021, when we had the car to be fifth in the World Championship. At the time it was Tsunoda’s first season in Formula 1, but if it had been his second, and if he had managed to deliver the performance of 2022, we would certainly have finished fifth. Here because I see potential. The people are good, as are the structures. The regulation changes should help the mid-table teams, so I see no reason why AlphaTauri shouldn’t be battling it out in the top half.”

In any case, Gasly also retraced his 2022, not hiding all his disappointment for a season that is as difficult as it is disappointing: “It’s no surprise that either remained embittered – he added – I was looking forward to this big rule change. We had had an excellent 2021 and so did ours expectations were high. The regulation changes were supposed to bring the drivers closer together, and we all saw them as an opportunity. Unfortunately it was a very difficult year for us, similar to 2018 when I joined the team. I don’t think the car was bad, because we were still able to fight for points in some races, but other teams managed to bring more consistency and unleash a little more performance over the course of the year. This has helped them get to the points more consistently.”