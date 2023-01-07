“Confronted with the article ‘Conte, a grillino all from Ampezzo’, which appeared today in Dagospia, in which Senator Renzi is quoted, it is specified for the sake of transparency that Senator Renzi paid for his stay at the hotel where he housed to Cortina with a regular bank transfer about a month before“. Thus in a note the press office of Italia Viva. “On the days of the New Year, in fact, finding a place in the Venetian mountain resort is not easy and the structures rightly ask for advance payment. Senator Renzi’s escort, made up of two units, was housed in another structure with respect to the senator. The two units were in fact housed together with the escorts of other personalities such as the President of the Senate and the Minister of Tourism. Senator Renzi went to Cortina in a private car and returned from Cortina in a private car”.

“Regarding Senator Silvia Fregolent’s question – the note continues – we highlight how she is aimed at understanding how many people in the escort followed the honorable Conte, in which structure they stayed, with how many means they moved and how much the cost for the taxpayer. The honorable Conte, famous for having asked Renzi to give up his escort to go to Palermo, has every right to go on vacation wherever he wants. As long as he pays regularly and as long as he respects the choices of others as well as the physiological rules of transparency provided for by the Chamber of Deputies and by Italian law” concludes the note from Italia Viva.