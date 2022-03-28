Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government, the Central Bank and Gazprom to implement by March 31, the provisions providing for the use of the ruble for the payments of gas supplies to “hostile countries”. The Kremlin reported.

The definition of ‘hostile countries’ refers to those countries that have adopted sanctions against Russia for the war with Ukraine. According to the Russian president, he reported in recent days the Kommersant site, supplying Russian goods to the EU and the United States and receiving payments in dollars and euros “makes no sense to us”. After the news, the ruble has recovered value on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Russia, Putin said, will continue to supply gas “on the basis of volumes and according to the pricing principles stipulated in the contracts”.