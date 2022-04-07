“Peace or air conditioner on?”. The words spoken by Prime Minister Mario Draghi on the hypothesis of blocking the import of gas from Russia surprised Massimo Cacciari. “The joke of the Prime Minister left me with salt, with salt … Sanctions certainly have an impact, they are a tool that has always been used to weaken a political opponent. They are a necessary tool in a time of war. We know however that the sanctions affect in a different way: the United States not at all, France a little, Germany a lot, Italy very much, perhaps the country most penalized by the sanctions “, says the philosopher to Otto and a half.

“It doesn’t matter to me that they increase tariffs by 3 times. To some lucky ones it matters very little, 60-70% of the Italian people care a lot because they don’t have the money to pay their bills. The government explains concretely how people do it. pay the bills. The government says how it will pay the bills and gasoline to go to work, instead of making ridiculous jokes. Many Italians make huge sacrifices, while others make no sacrifices. “