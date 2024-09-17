Warner Bros. is currently looking for actors to participate in the series of Harry Potter. Although it is still too early to know the cast, An iconic actor wants to participate in this production, bringing Dumbledore to lifesomething fans of the films will probably appreciate.

In an interview with IndieWire, Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the film adaptations of JK Rowling’s work, He confessed that he would love to play Dumbledore for the live action series Harry Potter which will reach Max sometime in 2026. This is what he had to say about it:

“I loved it, Sirius. He wasn’t involved enough. He showed up and then he went through the veil. I’d bet my money that they’re going to go with a whole new cast of people. But maybe in a few years he’ll be able to play Dumbledore.

While Oldman has expressed his desire to take on the role, the reality is that Dumbledore will be played by another actor. At least for now, The participation of any person who was involved in the films has not been confirmed.. Considering that this series is expected to run until 2026, it will be some time before the cast of this production is announced. In related topics, you can learn more about the casting here. Likewise, this would be the duration of the series.

Author’s Note:

Considering the importance of Dumbledore, it’s likely that Warner Bros. is doing everything it can to find an actor old enough to be able to encapsulate everything the previous two actors accomplished, while also expanding and finding his own identity.

Via: IndieWire