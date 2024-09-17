The Ducati Desmo450 MX will return to competition in the MXGP World Championship in Cózar, Spain, on September 28 and 29. After its world debut in August in Arnhem, Holland, with Antonio Cairoli, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer will take part in the last GP of the 2024 season, the MXGP of Castilla La Mancha, as a further step in preparation for participation in the 2025 World Championship.

This time it will be Alessandro Lupino, current leader of the Italian Prestige MX1 Championship standings, who will take to the track with the Desmo450 MX for the Ducati Factory MX Team.

The 2024 racing program for Ducati will then conclude on October 12 and 13 on the “Il Ciclamino” circuit in Pietramurata (Arco di Trento) with the last round of the Italian Prestige MX1 Championship, which sees Alessandro Lupino leading the standings, with a 338-point advantage over his closest pursuer and 500 points still to be assigned.