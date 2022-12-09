Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that the UAE’s participation in the Gulf and Arab-Chinese summits aims at integration and concerted efforts, in order to achieve common progress and prosperity.

His Excellency thanked the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its generous hosting of this important event and these successful summits.

His Excellency pointed out that the UAE continues with determination and confidence to build bridges of cooperation and joint work with all brothers and friends, in a way that contributes to common prosperity and stability.

His Excellency wrote on the social networking site “Twitter”: “The UAE’s participation in the Gulf and Arab-Chinese summits aims at integration and concerted efforts, in order to achieve common progress and prosperity. Sincere thanks to the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its generous hosting of this important event and these successful summits.”

He added, “The UAE continues with determination and confidence to build bridges of cooperation and joint work with brothers and all friends, in a way that contributes to common prosperity and stability, and to achieving the aspirations of our peoples in terms of progress and development.” He continued: “We believe that partnerships and continuous dialogue between countries and peoples is the best way towards a future.” Blooming and bright.”