Riyadh (Al Ittihad)

The summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, the “Riyadh-Chinese Gulf Summit for Cooperation and Development” and the “Riyadh Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development” held yesterday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, stressed the importance of promoting dialogue among civilizations, respecting different cultures, rejecting hatred and extremism, strengthening efforts to combat terrorism, and condemning terrorism. in all its forms, forms and motives, reiterating the emphasis on strengthening the strategic partnership and pushing it towards new horizons.

The “Riyadh Declaration” at the conclusion of the “Riyadh Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development” included an emphasis on strengthening dialogue between civilizations and respect for different cultures, rejecting claims of hatred, extremism and the clash of civilizations between followers of religions and cultures, emphasizing opposition to “Islamophobia” in all its forms, and emphasizing that the two civilizations Arabic and Chinese have made unique contributions to the progress of human civilization and are keen to continue calling for dialogue and communication between civilizations, preserving global cultural diversity, rejecting discrimination and prejudice against a particular civilization, and rejecting the theory of the clash of civilizations.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening efforts to combat terrorism, condemning terrorism in all its forms, images and motives, and the need to combat it and not link it to any race, religion, nationality or civilization, and to uproot its roots and dry up its sources.

It also included strengthening the strategic partnership between the Arab countries and China based on comprehensive cooperation and joint development for a better future, as a model for friendly relations and friendly cooperation, and work to deepen Arab-Chinese cooperation in various fields.

The statement affirmed commitment to the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, including the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and territorial integrity of states, refraining from the use or threat of force in international relations, respect for the principle of good neighborliness, and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

The statement affirmed the firm commitment of the Arab countries to the principle of one China, and their support for China’s efforts to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement also included an emphasis on the importance of concerted regional and international efforts to find political solutions to regional crises and issues in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and relevant agreements and references, especially the crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen, and an emphasis on the need to preserve the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of these countries, with an emphasis on rejecting foreign interference. In these countries, and the need for joint action to confront the terrorist and extremist organizations that operate on their lands, and to support the efforts made by Lebanon, Somalia and Sudan to achieve security, stability, development, prosperity and combat terrorism, and to support the efforts of the United Nations and the League of Arab States in this regard.

He also renewed support for efforts to find a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis and to restore security and peace in accordance with international law, the principles of the United Nations Charter, the principles of good neighborliness, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and in a manner that guarantees the fundamental interests of all parties.

The statement included the need to strengthen international efforts within the framework of the United Nations to combat climate change, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement within its framework, and to support initiatives aimed at achieving green development, including Saudi Arabia’s Green Middle East initiative, and China’s initiative on the Green Road. green silk.

He also stressed the importance of the international community avoiding excluding major energy sources or neglecting investment in them, which leads to challenges in energy markets and an unequal impact, especially on developing societies and countries, with the need to adopt a “balanced approach” policy to promote global economic growth, which is closely linked to energy security and availability, by benefiting From various energy sources, applying circular carbon economy solutions to reach zero neutrality and build sustainable communities.

In the context, the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council affirmed its states’ keenness to maintain stability and security in the region, support the prosperity of its peoples, and strengthen the council’s relations with brotherly and friendly countries and regional and international organizations based on the role of the Cooperation Council as a basic pillar for maintaining regional and global peace and security, and strengthening the role of the Council in Achieving peace and sustainable development and serving the lofty aspirations of the Arab and Islamic nations.

In the final statement issued at the conclusion of its 43rd session yesterday, the Supreme Council reaffirmed respect for the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, based on international charters, customs and laws, stressing that the security of the GCC states is an essential tributary of Arab national security, in accordance with the Charter of the League of Arab States.

He also affirmed the positions of the Cooperation Council rejecting foreign interference in the Arab countries from any side, and its rejection of any threat to any member state, stressing that the security of the GCC states is indivisible in accordance with the principle of joint defense and the concept of collective security, the basic system of the Cooperation Council and the joint defense agreement.

The Supreme Council affirmed its firm stances and decisions towards terrorism and extremism, whatever its source, rejecting all its forms and manifestations, rejecting its motives and justifications, working to dry up its funding sources, and supporting international efforts to combat terrorism, stressing that tolerance and coexistence among nations and peoples are among the most important principles and values ​​upon which societies are built. Council states, and their dealings with other peoples.

The two sides stressed the need for relations between the Arab Gulf states and Iran to be based on following the principle of good neighborliness, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, resolving disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law, not resorting to the use or threat of force, and maintaining on regional and international security and stability.

The leaders stressed the importance of a comprehensive dialogue with the participation of the countries of the region to address the Iranian nuclear file, destabilizing regional activities, counter support for terrorist and sectarian groups and illegal armed organizations, prevent the proliferation of ballistic missiles and drones, ensure the safety of international navigation and oil installations, and adhere to UN resolutions and international legitimacy.

The Supreme Council affirmed its firm positions and previous decisions regarding condemnation of Iran’s continued occupation of the three UAE islands “Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa”, reaffirming support for the right of sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates over its three islands, territorial waters, air territory, continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone of the three islands as part of it. Integral from the territory of the United Arab Emirates.

Considering that any decisions, practices or actions taken by Iran on the three islands are null and void and do not change anything from the historical and legal facts that unanimously agree on the right of the UAE’s sovereignty over its three islands.

The Supreme Council called on Iran to respond to the efforts of the UAE to resolve the issue through direct negotiations or resorting to the International Court of Justice.

The Supreme Council also praised the pioneering role played by the United Arab Emirates in confronting the phenomenon of climate change, and renewed its welcome and support for the United Arab Emirates to host “Cop 28” next year to support international efforts in this framework, and welcomed its declaration of commitment to achieving zero carbon neutrality by 2050. .

In another context, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the Chinese president affirmed, according to the closing statement of the “Riyadh-Gulf-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development,” support for all peaceful efforts, including the initiative and endeavors of the UAE to reach a peaceful solution to the issue of the three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa. Through bilateral negotiations in accordance with the rules of international law and to resolve this issue in accordance with international legitimacy.

The leaders agreed to strengthen the existing strategic partnership between the GCC and China and push it towards new horizons in various political, economic and cultural fields, and they approved the joint action plan for the coming period “2023-2027” to achieve this.

The leaders directed the continuation of the strategic dialogue between the two sides at all levels to discuss issues of common concern, coordinate positions on them, support international economic recovery efforts, address the negative economic effects of the Corona pandemic and other challenges, work to ensure flexibility of supply chains and security of food and energy supplies, and push for building cooperation relations in developing sources and technologies. Clean energy, assistance to countries most in need, and contribution to meeting their humanitarian needs.

The leaders stressed the importance of continuing to deepen cooperation between the two sides in the fields of energy, trade, investment, finance, industry, advanced technology, space and health in a way that achieves the common interest of both sides, including completing free trade negotiations between them as soon as possible.

They expressed their keenness to promote dialogue between civilizations, communication and mutual benefit between different cultures and the preservation of civilizational diversity, stressing that tolerance and coexistence between nations and peoples are among the most important principles and values ​​upon which the international community is based. They encouraged communication and cooperation between the two sides in the fields of culture, education, tourism, media, sports and friendly exchange. Between intellectual institutions and rapprochement between peoples.

The leaders expressed their condemnation of terrorism, whatever its source, their rejection of all its forms and images, and work to dry up its sources of financing. They expressed their determination to strengthen regional and international efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, prevent financing, arming and recruitment of terrorist groups of all individuals and entities, and confront all activities that threaten the security and stability of the region.

The leaders stressed the need to support the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the Gulf region in order to preserve regional and international security and stability.

The Iraqi leaders called on the importance of respecting the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and the sanctity of its lands, and adherence to Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution No. 833 and the agreements concluded between the two countries and deposited with the United Nations, and to complete the demarcation of the maritime borders with the State of Kuwait.

The leaders indicated their support for the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, expressing their hope for a political solution in accordance with the Gulf initiative and the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue and Security Council Resolution 2216.

They called on all Yemeni parties to immediately begin negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, to abide by the continuation of the armistice, and to support the humanitarian, relief and development needs of the Yemeni people, condemning all terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi militia on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the Yemeni interior, waterways and international shipping routes.

The leaders affirmed their positions in support of all international efforts aimed at calming down and finding a political solution to end the crisis in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations in order to achieve protection of lives and property and maintain regional and international security and stability.

They discussed regional and international issues, where visions agreed on the importance of concerted efforts to achieve peace, security, stability and prosperity in all parts of the world and the priority of restoring international peace and security through mutual respect and cooperation between countries to achieve development and progress and commitment to the principles of international law, international humanitarian law, the United Nations Charter, good neighborliness and preservation. The international order is based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of states, non-interference in their internal affairs and the non-use or threat of force.