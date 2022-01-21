His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President, received a phone call yesterday evening from Hans Grundberg, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen. During the call, His Excellency reviewed the nature of the sinister terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia on civilian targets in the UAE.

His Excellency stressed that the UAE has the legal and moral right to defend its lands, population and sovereignty, and will exercise this right to defend itself and prevent terrorist acts pursued by the Houthi group, which has been expanding for three years, and rejects all calls for a ceasefire and to engage in a political solution to the crisis, and this is confirmed by the attack. The sinful and unjustified attack on civilian targets in the UAE, and before that, the piracy incident against the “Rawabi” relief ship, in a clear threat to international shipping lines.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash pointed to the need for a strong and firm position from the international community towards the intransigence and expansion of terrorist acts by the Houthi militia, and their violation of international laws and agreements, including the clear violation of the Stockholm Agreement, which they are doing without any deterrent, as it has turned the port of Hodeidah into a port for maritime piracy and war financing. and use it militarily.

His Excellency said that the UAE continues to support international efforts for a ceasefire and a political solution, but it will do everything necessary to prevent the threat of terrorist acts on its soil.

His Excellency expressed his thanks and appreciation for the broad global solidarity with the UAE in the face of Houthi terrorism, as the number of countries and international organizations in solidarity reached more than 100, calling for a clear position from the United Nations towards the terrorist and hostile acts carried out by the Houthi militias, whether against the Yemeni people or other countries. the region, in addition to its threat to international maritime navigation.