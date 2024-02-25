The Chihuahua Luis Carlos Rivera will continue to lead the Mazatlán deer in the 2024-2025 season of the League BOW Mexican from Peacefulwhich begins in October next.

Last season, Rivera was announced as the new manager of the Reds in place of Sergio Omar Gastélum, who only managed one season in Mazatlán.

The season that has just concluded, Luis Carlos did a good job and led the Venados de Mazatlán to the grand final, however, he could not give the 10th title to those from the port by losing the final in four games in a row against the Naranjeros Hermosillo.

Barros confirms it

“Luis Carlos Rivera will continue as manager of Venados de Mazatlán next season. We liked his work and he took the team very far. We were one step away from winning the championship, but in short, as I told you, we did like his work and he will repeat it,” said Ismael Barros, executive president of Club Venados.

“When he had a streak of eight losses almost at the end of the first round, we spoke to him and told him how important it was to win out of respect for the fans, the club, the sponsors and he understood, then the results were given in favor of the team. team and the people were happy with that winning step,” explained Barros.

Pacho was waiting

Seeing that the Red team was going through a bad time at the end of the first half, the Buenos Aires board called Juan José Pacho to join the team as an infielder coach and to motivate the players.

And as if by magic, Pacho's arrival injected success into Venados who began to win and win until they reached the final.

Pacho Burgos was more than ready to lead the Venados if the board decided so.

FIGURES

14

Venados added points in the two rounds of the regular role.

36

Victories with 32 defeats, the Venados record.