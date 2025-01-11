He Seville managed to equalize the game in injury time against Valencia. Mamardashvili made a mistake in a shot Adrià Pedrosa and made possible 1-1 with which the match of the nineteenth round of LaLiga in Nervión ended. Garcia Pimientacoach of the local team, spoke to the media after the draw achieved in the final stretch by his team against the bottom of the competition and shared his assessment of the clash.

«I have the feeling that we haven’t played a good game because we haven’t been comfortable with the ball.but you look at the statistics on both a defensive and offensive level… Valencia took advantage of a mistake on our part and scored. We have had chances and, when you least expect it, you end up scoring,” the Catalan began saying in the press room. «We haven’t been good, but the team has gone for the three points from the first moment. At 0-1 it was easy to give up, but the team has continued to give everything. Luckily, we managed to get a point,” he added before pointing out that “I think the team wants it, but we didn’t have a good game today”. «If you base it on last week’s match in the Cup, the first half was very good and the second half was bad. Today, the intention was good, the intention to go for the game, but we were not fluid. We lost simple balls. It has cost us a lot. The team has tried and, in that sense, I can’t say anything. If we have been able to play like in the Metropolitano, Osasuna or Villarreal, why not continue doing so? The team has that desire to not give up, to recover from the hard blow of Valencia’s goal,” he reflected.

He debuted with the team Ruben Vargasthe only winter signing so far to date, and García Pimienta analyzed his participation as follows: «We were lucky that he came trained and trained with his previous team. He has debuted and he has done well. We saw a dynamic player, with an imbalance and he was able to score a real great goal. He has entered a difficult moment and the pressure has not been enough for him. “Let him continue helping us, which he will surely do, because he has a lot of quality.”

García Pimienta reiterated that his players sought victory, indicating that “want, yes the team wanted”. «You look at the numbers and I don’t know if he has finished fifteen times in the opposing goal, five between the three sticks. I have the feeling that it was difficult for us with the ball, but he wanted to go for the game. We should have been more fluid, more offensive and more vertical. The intention was to go for the game and we have managed to ensure that Valencia created few scoring chances,” he argued. «The players give everything. And when a team gives everything and goes for the game, like today, when we made mistakes and we have to improve things, I’m going to the end of the world with these players. In Almería it was a different situation from today. Today the team has not been well. It is true that it is bottom, but it is Valencia. “I would like to play more and better, have more chances than my rivals, but everything depends on being competitive and knowing our strengths and weaknesses, to improve them,” he added later.









The fans did not stop showing their discontent during the match and García Pimienta was also asked about it and recalled that “we are in Sevilla, one of the biggest clubs in Spain and Europe. If we want to be Sevilla players or coaching staff we have to be there in good times and bad.». Finally, García Pimienta reflected on the performance of Saula footballer called to lead the Sevilla project: «He is a player of a very high level. Unfortunately, it has had many problems. He was suspended, saw the red card and missed games, then had a serious injury… It has been difficult for him to enter. He trains well, has a predisposition and is one of the leaders of the team. It is true that he can perform better, because he has shown that he has a level. It is true that I have put him in a new positionbut he has all the desire and interest. It’s sure to hit us, I see it every day. He is a good player and he is only 30 years old; It’s not going to give performance. His initial position on the left? We were looking to have one more player in the center of the field. He started from the left to generate superiority. In terms of attitude, it has been good.