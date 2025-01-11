Although it might seem the opposite, the winter season, characterized by the cold, hot food and plans at home, is the one that brings together more infidelities in Spainaccording to the app of adventures and discreet dates for married people Ashley Madison.

The platform in question has observed a significant increase In terms of adventures within marriage, in which some Spanish cities have positioned themselves well above what was expected, and they are not exactly the most populated, Madrid and Barcelona.

The analysis, which has studied the new registrations and collected the cities from which its subscribers come, has ensured that the place that occupies the first place in extramarital affairs It’s Burgos. Girona and lugo are the cities which follow Burgos completing the podium of greatest infidelities, continuing with cities that do not stand out among the largest in Spain.

Behind and completing the list are cities such as Manresa, Tarragona, Jaén and Vigo. “Medium-sized cities are showing a greater predisposition to explore alternative relationships,” says the European general director of Ashley Madison, Christoph Kraemer, after the analysis.

For its part, the community most represented in terms of infidelities is Cataloniawhich collects eight areas of the twenty analyzed. Experts emphasize that a more open and alternative lifestyle could favor these data.

Psychologist Lara Ferreiro, an expert in couples therapy, believes that winter could catalyze emotional changes since “the combination of introspection, loneliness and routine can drive many people to rethink your relationships and seek new experiences.

He final ranking It is as follows: Burgos, Girona, Lugo, Manresa, Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Granada, Valencia, Madrid, Lleida, A Coruña, Salamanca, Alicante, Alcobendas, Jaén, Mataró, Terrassa, Vigo, Reus and Santander.