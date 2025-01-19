The Islamist group Hamas published this Sunday the names of the three Israeli hostages who will be released this Sunday on the first day of the ceasefire in Gaza: Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damary.

The three women are civilians and were captured by Hamas in different places during the massacre of October 7, 2023:

Romi Gonen 24, was kidnapped during the attack on the Nova music festival.

24, was kidnapped during the attack on the Nova music festival. Doron Steinbrecher 31, is a veterinary nurse and was in her apartment in the Kfar Aza kibbutz when it was attacked by Hamas.

31, is a veterinary nurse and was in her apartment in the Kfar Aza kibbutz when it was attacked by Hamas. Emily Damari28, has dual British-Israeli nationality and was also taken hostage at Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

This Sunday, when the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was scheduled to come into force, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Islamist group of not having yet provided the names of the three hostages, for which the truce would be delayed.

Hamas, for its part, assured that it is committed to the ceasefire agreement, and has indicated that the delay is due to “technical reasons on the ground”without offering more details.

Shortly after, the spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, Abu Obeida, has published the names of the three hostages on their Telegram channel.

The group also published a brief message ensuring that the names of the three hostages have been delivered to the mediating countries.

Previously, in a media appearance, the main Israeli military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, had assured that the Israeli Army would continue attacking Gaza until it received the three names. Shortly after that message, Israeli forces have resumed attacks against several “terrorist targets” in the north and center of the Gaza Strip.

Despite the delay in the ceasefire, the Hamas Government announced this Sunday that it has deployed thousands of police throughout the Strip to “maintain order and security.”

As part of the agreement with Israel, the Islamist group should have delivered this Saturdaybefore 4:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time), the list with the names of the three Israeli hostages who will be released this Sunday, on the first day of the truce, in exchange for some 90 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

In the first phase of the agreement, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a six-week ceasefire, in which there will be a gradual exchange of 33 Israeli hostages for more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.

During these six weeks there will also be negotiations for a second phase of the truce, in which the release of all Israeli hostages in Gaza would be completed and the foundations for the end of the war would be laid.