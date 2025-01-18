With a goal and an assist, Saul Niguez He was a key part of Sevilla’s victory in Montilivi. The midfielder, in statements on the field after the game, acknowledged that he is not having a good time due to the discomfort resulting from the serious injury he had at the beginning of his time in Nervous. García Pimienta was asked about his performance, convinced that he will have a fundamental role in this Sevilla team. «We must thank Saúl for wanting to be at Sevilla. He comes from a club that is fighting for the League like Atlético and forgiving money to a club that is not at its best. He has had the injury, suspensions and is making a great effort to be the player he is. He has a lot of level and he showed it again today, reflected in the goal and the assist. It’s going to be a brutal second round.», assured Pimienta.

The other key man of the match from the Nervionense point of view was their top scorer, lukebakiofinal with the second goal, which gave the three points to the Seville team. «We have great players on the team. Dodi makes a difference, he is one of the best in his position and we have to demand a lot from him because he has that level. It has also given a lot of work. When you have that level, above the rest, you have to demonstrate it. Dodi has that raw material to be the great player that he is», commented the Sevilla coach about the Belgian winger’s game.

Pedrosa and Kike Salas

Other proper names were Kike Salas and Pedrosawith whom he was exchanging impressions when replacing him. A situation that Pimienta explained to questions from journalists. «At half-time he had calf problems and was affected by the card. We decided to change them and he told us that he felt fine, but we told him not to worry, that he had yellow. Nothing, no problem,” concluded Pimienta, who also said the following about the Morón defender: “I have seen him very well. We knew during the week that we could count on him. It hasn’t started out but we have used it in a difficult moment and it has done very well“, considered.

Of the team, Pimienta highlighted their “breed” to recover from the 1-0 blow in the second half. «It tells me that this team is competitive and winning. It was a very difficult stadium and Sevilla had a hard time beating Girona home and away. It was a very good first half, with plenty of chances. He has had race, pride and caste to turn the score around. The kids want it, they want it and by doing this we will be closer to winning than not doing it,” he highlighted.









«I felt very bad about the first half we played, with the missed penalty and the clear chances we had, apart from the good game against a very difficult Champions League rival. The team has had personality. They took the lead due to our marking error, but the game continued and with 1-0 we went ahead and we deservedly achieved three very important points,” analyzed Pimienta, who gave the club’s signing the title in the winter market: «We have had Vargas from the beginning and then Ejuke. We are recovering people and when we have them all, we will be much stronger,” he said. Of the Swiss, specifically, he highlighted his “pause and ability to associate. Inside it generates situations. It’s going to give us a lot. He has talent and wants».

As for Ejuke, you have to be patient with him. «We knew it was going to be difficult for him because he has been injured for a long time. We wanted to give him those minutes to pick up the pace. It falls within the normal range. Ejuke is very important and has to catch the rhythm of the competitionn. “I’m sure he will be an important player in the second round.”

Who takes the penalties?

He was also asked about the pitcher of the penalty. For who makes such an important decision. And this was his explanation: «We have established an order of pitchers. We see them during the week, when we rehearse. Isaac was very confident and eager. It wasn’t a goal, but the decision is ours», he remarked.

«In football many things can happen. Today it was seen. We had three chances after the penalty and in two that came they scored against us. You stand at rest and having that pride, that caste and that desire to improve makes you overcome those types of situations. The team has shown it and has the reward of victory,” reasoned Pimienta, who beyond his own names, highlighted the role of the team: “I also highlight Carmona’s match against Bryan Gil, Pedrosa’s and the center backs’ match. If we don’t play like we played today, it’s impossible to win here. “Happy because we have a great staff,” he concluded.