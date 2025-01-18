From the earliest ages we observe how one of the mechanisms that human beings have to manage responsibility for their actions when they may have negative consequences or cause a bad impression on others is to divert attention either by victimizing themselves or by pointing out others as guilty. , or relativizing the seriousness of what happened, or simplifying the importance… The mechanisms we use to manage guilt, errors or incorrect actions are multiple and studied. Part of emotional intelligence consists of learning to manage this type of behavior and behavior in an adult, mature and emotionally responsible way with others so as not to get carried away by unconscious biases or cognitive biases. The first are prejudices and stereotypes that exist about social and collective groups, the second are automatisms that lead us to perceive reality through inaccurate judgments and simple messages that are assumed to be true more quickly.

We all have biases. The main bias, meta-bias, is thinking that we have no biases. In the analysis of the rhetoric of the extreme right, it is perfectly observed how those behind their messages and stories know perfectly how the unconscious biases and cognitive biases of each of us work to activate our emotions in an automatic, reactive way. and impulsive and form an opinion that we believe is true about something, even though this may be problematic for us. In this way, the formula of false symmetries is deployed, which works perfectly and we see how Mazón compares the aid that Gaza receives with what those affected by DANA in Valencia receive or should receive, thereby trying to activate the bias. racist of the Valencians to avoid assuming their responsibility and make people believe that it is the central government that abandons the Valencians.