Garcia Pimienta This Monday he assessed the situation of Kelechi Iheanachoone of the footballers who could leave the Seville in this winter market but at the same time, he has options to start next Saturday against Espanyol without ruling out that he will finally be part of the squad until – at least – the month of June.

In Free and Directthe Catalan coach remarked that Iheanacho “is just another player and if I understand that he should play, he will play”. His options to perform with the team grow given the sanction that now weighs on Isaac Romero and the coach understands that the player will be able to be prepared by then, since “This week is the first week we hope he can train”. “He only did partial training and will train normally,” he added.

Despite this, García Pimienta revealed that Iheanacho “has offers”. «He is a player especially considered in England and who I’m sure he wants to play more. I would understand if you want to go out», he added before launching the following reflection on the striker’s situation: «The only thing I can say is that I don’t know why there are players who get along better with a club than others. I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes to another club and does well.. It has quality. When you see his resume and for whatever reason he is not playing at his best level, there are things that cannot be explained. I see him train and I see his quality. If he stays and we consider that it is best for him to participate, he will participate.

Furthermore, he was blunt about deny that the footballer has overweight problems highlighting that “we are very strict about that” and opened the door for some reinforcement to arrive in his demarcation, pointing out that he would welcome it with open arms “if what we have improves.”









Saúl, Kike Salas and Jesús Navas

As for other proper names, García Pimienta delved into the situation of Saulscorer and assistant at Montilvi. Regarding the man from Elche, he noted the following: «Saúl is a more than established player. By age and by games played. I spoke with him in the summer, we discussed and chatted about the Sevilla project. He put all his effort and desire into coming here. It says a lot about him. He had better offers and wanted to come for the sports project. When he hasn’t been able to play and I see his effort to come back I am convinced that he will continue to demonstrate the level he has shown in previous years.. The first one who is upset with the performance he was giving is him. Regardless of the goal, at the leadership and game level, I am very happy for him. We have the second round ahead of us, I ask that the injuries respect him and we are sure to see a good Saúl.

Another of the protagonists of the last week was Kike Salaswho is being investigated for an alleged crime of fraud for having forced yellow cards last season that led to a sanction through which people close to the Sevilla youth squad would have profited. The sanction that Pedrosa will have to serve on Saturday could open the doors of ownership again, something that, without wanting to give clues about the proposed eleven, García Pimienta did not rule out, ensuring that “If he has to play, he will play”. «I have no doubt that there will be no problems with Kike. He trained, I have spoken with him and he is calm, he told me that there will be no problem,” he also indicated.

Finally, the Sevilla coach was asked about the new role he could play Jesus Navas in the team after his retirement: «He came the day of Valencia, I told him that we had a pending conversation. The doors are open for whatever he wants. We had the conversation about his role informally before he left the team. He had doubts and wanted to go on vacation and when he had clear ideas, say so. He has to be comfortable, I see him with the first team, with the children, as the image of the club… It has to be a situation in which you are comfortable, but naturally, close to the team».