The Bundesliga soccer team FC Augsburg has to restructure its coaching team. As the club announced on Monday, assistant coach Jacob Friis will be leaving FCA to take up a new job. “It is an honor for me to be able to work as Finland’s national coach. “I’m looking forward to the new, responsible task,” said the 48-year-old Dane and at the same time wished Augsburg much success.

Friis, who came from Viborg FF shortly after head coach Jess Thorup took office in November 2023, will work for Augsburg until after the game against 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday (3:30 p.m./Sky). FCA sporting director Marinko Jurendic emphasized that Friis should “make this opportunity possible”. His tasks will be redistributed within the technical coaching team.

Friis is expected to lead Finland to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the USA and Mexico. His contract also covers a possible European Championship final tournament in 2028. Everyone involved has agreed not to disclose the amount of the transfer fee.

The position of assistant coach at FCA seems predestined as a springboard for national coaching tasks: Lars Knudsen recently looked after the Danish national team on an interim basis, and the Dane is now back in Augsburg as a technical coach.