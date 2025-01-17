Heli Herdt knew it before the start. “Wilmsi is in an extremely good mood,” said the German Ski Association’s Ski Cross/Freeski sports director. “Look at the qualifying times!” Wilmsi, whose real name is Florian Wilmsmann and who plays for TSV Hartpenning (between Munich and Tegernsee), had it ) drove, achieved the second best time of all 46 starters at the World Cup on the Reiteralm. After qualifying, things went much better for the soon-to-be 29-year-old: first place in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, and because he had already gotten used to the place in front of the field, he also left in the final on Thursday Competition only looked at its worst – and became the first German ski crosser to win a World Cup on the Reiteralm. A DSV athlete had never even made it to the final before.

So now Wilmsmann. Second win of the season in the sixth World Cup race, plus a second place, never worse than sixth: that’s how consistency works. The next day in the second race, he clashed with team-mate Tobias Müller in the semi-finals, crashed, ultimately came fifth, but was still allowed to keep the overall leader’s golden yellow jersey. “We’ve never had that with men,” says Heldt.

Pleasing for the sports director: In addition to Wilmsmann, compatriot Daniela Maier also started as the overall leader. The 28-year-old from the Urach ski club’s season record: five races, four podiums, including two victories. She had a bad day at the Reiteralm on Thursday and was eliminated in the quarter-finals. The next day she rushed into the safety net in the semi-finals, ultimately came seventh and fell behind India Sherret to second place in the overall ranking.

Two Germans are among the world’s best and the World Cup is in March, but sports director Heli Herdt warns: “Anything can always happen.”

No matter, the yellow jersey now has a place of honor in the wardrobe, next to the rookie starting number from 2015. Although she benefits from the injury-related loss of Olympic champion and world champion Sandra Naeslund from Sweden, Herdt does not accept this as a reason for Maier’s successful streak: “You have Already seen last winter: Dani is on an equal footing with Sandra. Both have certain areas where they have an advantage over the other. Since the Olympics, Dani has been so tidy in her approach that you can only be amazed.” In Beijing, Maier crossed the finish line in fourth place, but then third-placed Fanny Smith was moved back because she is said to have hindered Maier. However, the jury’s decision was reversed, meaning Smith received bronze. The DSV sued and was right – and both Maier and Smith received a bronze medal. Herdt says: “At first it was of course a stressful situation. But in retrospect she was able to take these experiences with her as a positive experience. She grew from it.”

On the move to the top: Daniela Maier, here at the World Cup on the Reiteralm, has established herself among the world’s best. (Photo: Harald Steiner/Gepa/Imago)

Two Germans at the top of the world – the sports director is on cloud nine, right? “Everyone always believes that,” says Herdt, “but I’ve been in the sport long enough to know that it’s risky. In our sport, in which several athletes fight at the same time to advance to the next round, anything can happen.”

Like on Thursday, when veteran Alex Fiva (Switzerland) fell violently. “You have to have the Fiva on the bill!”, Herdt had announced in advance, “otherwise I hear from the international coaching staff that Wilmsi, Youri and maybe David are the ones who will work it out between themselves this year.” Frenchman Youri Duplessis Kergomard and Swede David Mobaerg are currently far behind Wilmsmann. Herdt explains why: “Wilmsi learns something new every day, from every experience,” says Herdt: “For example in the second race in Val Thorens, where he came into contact with Tyler Wallasch, pulled back a little and therefore missed the semi-finals, whereupon he Wilmsi says it won’t happen to him again! His learning curve is still steep.”

Where is this all going to lead? Herdt says that clear goals have been defined: “We want to perform at major events in the next three years. This is now the chance to generate attention for our sport in Germany.” The World Cup in March in St. Moritz, the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno and the 2027 World Cup in Montafon are stations that are so close to Germany that that media interest is appropriate. “We’re already noticing that. And of course the current successes help.”